Nitrogen-mass flows and balances of dairy farms in the context of the German fertilizer ordinance
Abstract
The present study is based on extensive farm records regarding the annual N-turnover of 36 dairy farms. The following statements can be derived from the N-mass flows and balances calculated:
Dairy farm N-mass flows and balances show a high variability.
A farm-gate balance is to the detriment of a large proportion of dairy farms respectively forage-growing farms.
Where fertilization of arable land is concerned, dairy farms respectively forage-growing farms operate just as well or as badly as cash crop farms.
Apart from improving the farm N-efficiency, the level of the farm N-surplus needs to be continuously monitored.
The level of the farm N-surplus is predominantly determined by the farm’s harvest yields and fertilization management.
Given the current calculation methods, many of the farm N-surpluses and their inherent risks for the environment tend to be considerably underestimated.
Dairy farm N-mass flows and balances show a high variability.
A farm-gate balance is to the detriment of a large proportion of dairy farms respectively forage-growing farms.
Where fertilization of arable land is concerned, dairy farms respectively forage-growing farms operate just as well or as badly as cash crop farms.
Apart from improving the farm N-efficiency, the level of the farm N-surplus needs to be continuously monitored.
The level of the farm N-surplus is predominantly determined by the farm’s harvest yields and fertilization management.
Given the current calculation methods, many of the farm N-surpluses and their inherent risks for the environment tend to be considerably underestimated.
Volltext:PDF
DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.12767/buel.v97i2.244
DOI (PDF): http://dx.doi.org/10.12767/buel.v97i2.244.g425